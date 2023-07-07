Texas, United States.- A US citizen, Jesus Alberto Olivares32 years old, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for trying smuggling into Mexico, thousands of ammunition for guns.

According to information from EFE, olive groveswho He had previously served a sentence for drug distribution, will now face an additional sentence of 75 years for these new crimes.

Judge Marina García Marmolejo, from the southern district of Texasstated during the trial that the ammunition that Olivares tried to transport would probably end in the hands of members of drug cartels in Mexico.

This aspect underlines the seriousness of the crimes committed and the implications for security in the region.

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco emphasized that sentence from today send a clear message about what the country will be relentless in pursuing those responsible for the illegal smuggling of firearms and ammunition across the southern border.

how they found out

The case came to light when the US authorities inspected Olivares’ vehicle while crossing the Lincoln–Juarez International Bridgefrom TamaulipasMexico to Nuevo Laredo. See also Alfaro and Samuel García promise there will be "investment, jobs and development" in 2023

During the review, it was discovered 5,680 ammunition (bullets) of different calibers hidden between vehicle door panels.

At the trial, Olivares pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling and admitted to agreeing to transport the ammunition. This verdict reinforces the responsibility and consequence of his actions.

The sentence imposed on Olivares seeks to send a clear message about the determination of the authorities to combat the illegal trafficking of arms and ammunition, as well as to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and contributing to violence and organized crime in Mexico.