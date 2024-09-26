Ciudad Juarez.- The monument of La X de Sebastián will be completely painted as part of the remodeling work of the Plaza de la Mexicanidad that the Department of Public Works began, and it is estimated that they will be finished within a period of up to six weeks, said the director of Public Works, Gibrán Solís.

Painting work on La X began last week and the upper part of the 62-metre structure has already been covered.

“They will continue in the following weeks, also with regard to the acoustic shell,” said the official.

He said that the repair of the acoustic shell was also included in the rehabilitation, so the sheets will be removed to place new pieces.

“These restoration works on the shell are being carried out on the original pieces, that is, after the inauguration of the plaza in May 2013, a couple of interventions were made to paint the X, but the acoustic shell remained as it was inaugurated,” said Solís.

He explained that it is important to rehabilitate it for safety and image reasons, since a sheet of it came loose a few years ago due to the wind.

He explained that all the aluminum sheets will be removed and new pieces that were manufactured especially for this type of construction will be installed, and the entire internal structure will be reinforced.

“Some metal parts will be replaced to make it more solid, and the same work will be done on the outside, new aluminum sheets with the same colors will be placed and the sealing will be done,” he said.

He noted that some of the benches in the plaza will also be replaced and some parts of the railing will be replaced.

The investment is 14 million 219 thousand 791.68 pesos for the removal of the entire plaza and is included in this year’s Expenditure Budget, he said.

The estimated execution time is 5 to 6 weeks, he said.

Work to paint La X for the first time after its inauguration began in October 2022, according to news reports.

The Plaza de la Mexicanidad is located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Plutarco Elías Calles. The plaza and the X by the sculptor Sebastián were inaugurated on May 24, 2013.

