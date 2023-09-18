Club América played its best game of the season at the most appropriate time. The Águilas beat Chivas de Guadalajara by a crushing score of 4-0 in a match corresponding to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.
The team led by André Jardine was far superior to the Sacred Flock and gave a coup of authority in the National Classic. América won with goals from Brian Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas and a double from Diego Valdés.
The Coapa team not only shone defensively, but also had an excellent performance in their low team. This was the first game, since matchday 3, in which Club América was able to keep a clean sheet.
Luis Ángel Malagón was very sober and had a good performance between the goals, but it is important to point out the great performance of the team’s centre-backs: Ramón Juárez del Castillo and Igor Lichnovsky.
Juárez del Castillo is taking ownership of the Águilas. The 22-year-old center back has taken advantage of the injuries to Néstor Araujo and Israel Reyes, in addition to the low level of Emilio Lara, to find more minutes.
Against Chivas de Guadalajara, the American youth squad was very focused, hit his marks very well and became an impassable wall.
Lichnovsky’s case is perhaps more surprising. The Chilean defender started in the National Classic just three days after signing with the Águilas. The former Cruz Azul, Necaxa and Tigres player appeared at the start after Sebastián Cáceres’ injury.
Lichnovsky had a great game defensively and also provided an assist.
Few fans trusted the Juárez-Lichnovsky duo at the beginning of the classic, but both more than delivered this weekend. Do they deserve to repeat as starters against Querétaro on matchday 9?
#give #surprise #Lichnovsky #Juárez #give #chair #center #Chivas
Leave a Reply