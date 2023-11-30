People who grew up watching television in the ’90s surely remember pretty iconic shows like Dragon Ball Z, Mikami Ghostbusters, among others of Japanese origin that little by little were impregnated into the culture and that today are legends despite not being prominent in their country of origin. Among the projects was Ranma 1/2, anime that unfortunately had an abrupt ending compared to the manga that did have a conclusion.

As commented by the creator of the work, Rumiko Takahashi, The animated sequence of this product had to be paused because it reached a point where it reached the manga, and although filler chapters could have been created, on this occasion they decided not to do any of that and finish. Although the woman later continued writing the episodes of the man who becomes a woman, the television station no longer wanted to continue bringing more content.

For those who don’t remember, the anime Ranma 1/2 It ended in a chapter when the protagonist sees his mother again after a long time, culminating an arc in which they have quite deep conversations and concluding with something that seemed like it was going to continue. However, the followers of the project were left in doubt, because the next moment everything started from the first episode, and that set off the first alarm bells, but it was thought that it was to give time for the manga to advance.

This is the synopsis of the show:

The Saotome have the ability to transform after falling into a spring in the training field. Since then, when they touch cold water, the father turns into a panda and the son becomes a girl. Genma and Ranma know that in the world of kenpo one cannot sleep.

Remember that if you want to know the definitive ending of Ranma 1/2that can be seen in the manga.

Via: 3DJ

Editor’s note: It’s a little sad that the ending of the manga will never be able to be adapted into something animated. His other work, Inuyasha, was saved, because even though basically the same thing happened to him, the television production company decided to continue years later and fans can enjoy the conclusion.