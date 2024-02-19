Last week, rumors resurfaced nintendo switch 2, which told us the possible reveal date, which would be within the next GDC, but for now it has not been confirmed because the event is a month away from taking place. But apart from this news, there was also talk that the console would reach the market until 2025this after it was predicted for this 2024and now they have explained why the Japanese company would have reached this decision.

The reason is as logical as possible as mentioned in the media, and the objective is to put itself on the market with many software proposals to release the device. In fact, there is talk that the first games will have compatibility on both devices, but with an improvement. notable in the new release. That is, the company wants to reach the new generation with strong games, and the rumored new Mario in three dimensions could be the right choice to get off on the right foot.

It is worth mentioning that it has been mentioned how the new hardware will be composed, noting that the RAM memory will grow from 4 GB to 8 GB, this so that the user can be in more than two programs at the same time. It is also said that hard drive storage may be higher, and that previous generation games will have full compatibility, either in digital downloads or also the physical card that users buy to have more space on the console.

Until the moment the note is being written, Nintendo They have not confirmed any information about their next jump on consoles, there has not even been any talk of a direct one, which is suspicious, given that they usually make them without fail in the month of February. However, it is said that the presentation on this occasion will not focus on the major publishers, but on the allied companies that will announce their next releases in the following months to come.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: There is nothing written on paper yet, but it is very possible that this will happen, more than anything because Nintendo has not spoken about it, and if they had intended to launch the console this year, the trailer would have been released at the end of 2023, which I do not pass. Then we will have to wait for a live broadcast to learn more, and that video has not been announced until now.