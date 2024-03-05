Since his debut in the series Dragon Ball Zthe transformation into Super Saiyan has been an iconic and powerful element in the life of Goku and other characters. However, among the various forms he has achieved, Super Saiyan Phase 3 is one that is rarely used. Although this form is impressive in terms of power, there are several reasons why our protagonist almost never reaches this level in his most important battles, something that also carries over to the saga of Super.

According to the data recovered by specialized media, in chapter 476 of the manga the character tells why he does not like to stay in this state for so long, confirming that he does not use it because it takes away a lot of power, especially when applied in places where time passes like the earth. That's why he himself managed to perfect the phase in the other world after what happened with Cell, but when he returned to Earth for a day in the arc of boo It seemed very difficult for him to keep going like this without exhausting himself first.

Here what was mentioned by Goku:

If you use it in a place where time flows, like Earth, it uses too much energy and completely exhausts you… that's why I used Super Saiyan 3 before… it's something you can only use in the Other World.

Here are some other reasons why we have seen little of the transformation:

1. Excessive energy consumption: Transforming into Super Saiyan Phase 3 requires a significant amount of energy to maintain. Goku discovers that this form consumes a massive amount of energy and that his body cannot sustain it for long periods of time. This means that Phase 3 is less efficient in terms of stamina, leading Goku to reserve it only for critical moments.

2. Physical limitations: Although Super Saiyan Phase 3 provides incredible power, it also has some physical disadvantages. Increased size and muscle mass can decrease speed and agility, making you less effective in combat against fast and agile opponents. This physical disadvantage can make him more vulnerable in combat situations that require quick and precise movements.

3. Strategy in combat: Goku is a cunning and strategic fighter who prefers to assess the situation and adapt his approach accordingly. Throughout the series, he learns to make the most of his abilities and transformations, choosing the form that best suits the circumstances of the moment. While Super Saiyan Phase 3 can provide great power, he often opts for less energy-demanding forms that allow him to remain agile and tactical on the battlefield.

Added to this is the fact that he himself knew that he could beat Buu in his first transformation, but that he did not want to continue to give the terrestrials the opportunity to defend their planet.

Remember that Dragon Ball Z It is available in streaming.

Via: gamepro

Editor's note: It is one of the most beloved transformations of the work despite not being released much, so it will be remembered by all fans in the world. Furthermore, in video games it could be considered the most used phase of all.