dragon ball It is a work that until now has given many transformations to its characters, we have basically seen that since the saga of Frieza, in which the Super Saiyan was born, an iconic phase in which the user's hair turns yellow. But the thing was not going to stop there, because later we saw changes in the appearances of the warriors that could be considered exaggerated until now, more so due to the different tones with which the hair is changed.

During the first film of the Super saga, as well as his arc The Battle of the Gods we were able to know a new phase reached by Goku, which makes him change his hair tone to red, we are talking about none other than the Super Saiyan God, which was supposed to reach the highest limits of this warrior race. But things changed in a matter of months when the return of Friezabecause there we reached Super Saiyan Blue, which is clearly a higher level.

Some might think that the choice of said color could have quite a deep meaning, but not really, since in a joint interview that had Akira Toriyama with his possible successor dragon ball, Toyotaro, they mention that they just wanted a contrast of colors. That is, to have the opposite part, so when using red in the first revival film, it was logical that blue should be taken as the next step, and then have another color when implementing the Ultra Instinct.

Here is the statement:

In God's Battle it was red, so I thought for F's Rebirth I should go with blue. That's all (laughs). Well, I was actually thinking about making it white, but then I collided with the next enemy… so I thought I should save it for another time (laughs).

Super Saiyan Blue, also known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS), is an advanced form in the universe dragon ball. This transformation was first introduced in the film “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'” and was later featured in the manga and anime of “Dragon Ball Super”.

To achieve the form, a Saiyan must first transform into God and then “break” his limit to become Super Saiyan Blue. This form combines the power of Super Saiyan with the divine energy of Super Saiyan God. Those who achieve this form have more controlled and efficient ki, allowing them to fight at higher levels for longer periods without quickly becoming exhausted.

Editor's note: At this point we can consider Ultra Instinct as the peak moment of the phases, although I hope things do not extend any further, because it is sad that the anime is not moving forward and it seems that it will not continue for long unless Toei Animation wants to continue with the project.