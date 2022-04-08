San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- Led by Mayor Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez, accompanied by some authorities, the Flag at the start of the Holy Week operation in San Ignacio, Sinaloa.

In his message, the mayor indicated that the issue that concerns them today is very important and that prevention is very fundamental and the work that is going to be carried out throughout the territorial demarcation of the municipality “we have to give it the importance that they deserve since the responsibility falls on the public administration and we have to watch over conditions, but above all provide security to the citizens,” he said.

He said that without a doubt they are going to have a significant influx of visitors, not only here in the capital, but also in the beaches and tourist destinations that they get crowded these days and that they, with moderate resources and coordination with the different corporations, need to be very vigilant to safeguard the lives of people, which is the main thing.

“Today, as mayor, we had the privilege of starting this season that requires reviving the tourist issue in such a way that we have to respond to them and hopefully, and God willing, no mishap happens, we do not want accidents to happen in San Ignacio, we do not want the beaches people have some problem, just like the people who move along the highways, we want them to have fun at our parties and no disturbance is caused, we have to watch over that, we have to fight for that, we want people to enjoy the party in healthy peace” he said.

Holy Week operation begins in San Ignacio, Sinaloa | Photo: Yolanda Tenorio

He said that it is not about putting a star on the president “it is about things going well that our citizens are well, that is the purpose, and as I tell you and I ask you to please apply ourselves in our responsibility” concluded the mayor.

For his part, the director of the Health centersAlfonso lafarga Zazueta, pointed out that seven of the eight centers that exist in the municipality will be active with 24-hour guards to attend to any emergency, he mentioned that the only one that will remain closed will be the one in piaxtla since no activities are carried out in this place, he also said that the integral hospital will also be on the lookout to attend to any situation.

Meanwhile, the director of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, Juan Ramón Luevanos Salas, mentioned that they will be working with 21 public security elements and two traffic, five patrols, two motorcycles and two Racercivil protection will work with 26 people and two vehicles, the Red Cross with two ambulances and four paramedics, in health there will be six people, for the beach volunteers from Civil Protection will be used, divers and two boats, blankets will also be installed calling for prevention on the Semovientes, also said to make a call to people who are surprised burning garbage, because they will also be subject to heavy fines.

“The main thing and without hesitation in these Holy Week festivities is to maintain the security and tranquility of the people, whether they are called neighboring inhabitants or visitors, both local and foreign, we will give all the necessary extra effort on the part of the contributing authorities in order to avoid unfortunate events both of action such as those of omission, that is, to inhibit and prevent any typical unlawful behavior and punishable by law, in order to obtain a white balance and have happy Easter holidays within our municipality” Express Luevanos Salas.

Read more: Always yes! Government of San Ignacio grants permits for Holy Week festivities in San Javier

Present at this start were the first dentist captain, representative of the 110 Infantry Battalion, the second sub-inspector of the National Guard in Sinaloa Alejandro Patraca, the president of the Red Cross José Loaiza, the attorney general Magaly Manjarrez, as well as aldermen and public officials.