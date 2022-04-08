Angostura, Sinaloa.- In the presence of distinguished personalities, gave the signal for the start of the Holy Week 2022 operation in the municipality of Angostura.

Accompanied by the three directors of SPyTM from the municipalities of the Évora Region, the mayor of Angostura Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta waved the flag that represents the start of the operation that will seek to protect citizens in the different tourist destinations during this holiday period.

“We will be working so that this operation has the best results,” said the head of SPyTM de Angostura, Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, who also urged the elements of all the corporations included to provide assistance in any situation that arises.

For his part, the mayor of Angostura stressed that the objective of this operation is that the security measures be as guarded as possible.

“The purpose is to guarantee the safety of the people who go out to enjoy themselves and come back without having anything to regret,” he mentioned.

After those words and the waving of the flags, the different Public Security and Environmental Police units, as well as the aid bodies such as the Fire Department and the Red Cross, lit their sirens in activation signal and they gave a short tour of the main street of the coastal municipality, giving notice to the citizens of the start of the operation.

During the event, the Director of SPyTM of the Sinaloa municipality, Juan Carlos Obeso Moreno, was also present; Likewise, on behalf of the 42nd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Luis Alberto Sainz attended, as well as the Deputy Inspector of the Guasave National Guard Division, Soltero Guevara Lázaro.