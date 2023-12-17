Fighting games have had something of an interesting renaissance this year, given that in just a few months we had the releases of Street Fighter 6 and also Mortal Kombat 1, both disputing the contest for the best delivery of fights in the 2024. And although they are very good, there is someone who was missing to complete the trinity, we talk about the tekken 8 which was presented during the EVO presentation almost two years ago and in the end it already has a release date for the 2024.

Although before the final version of the game sees the light of day, users will first have the opportunity to try a free demo that will reach all platforms where it is confirmed, this with a modest roster of characters that users will already know. past deliveries. And this comes appropriately shortly before it is released, so that people are convinced whether or not to purchase the game at its day one price.

The chosen dates are December 14 for those who have PlayStation 5, but it will not be the same case on Xbox Series X/S and PC, since they will be able to play starting December 21, with a possible exclusivity that is had with Sony to play it shortly before. For its part, the most striking of all is the ability to explore the first chapter of the story mode that the game will have, through an official publication in Twitter.

Prepare for your first battle in #TEKKEN8 🥊 The demo of #TEKKEN 8 will be available on December 14 at #PS5 and on December 21st #Xbox X|S Series and #STEAM! See you in the ring, fighters 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/9d1meyqmQV — Bandai Namco Spain (@BandaiNamcoES) December 12, 2023

Remember that Tekken 8 the is launched January 26, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: We are going to start 2024 in the worst way with a new fighting game, and also with other releases that attract attention such as Prince of Persia, Like a Dragon, among others that we are definitely not going to miss.