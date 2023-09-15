Yesterday a new Nintendo Direct was held, in which we saw the most recent previews of games that are going to arrive in the winter of 2023although that did not prevent us from knowing titles that will also have their debut in the 2024. Within all these announcements came the revelation that Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door will return in the form of a remaster.

We have seen this through a trailer in which we can see some features such as retouching of the characters, texture work, widescreen format and a new level of resolution that allows us to see even the sun’s rays through windows. That was just the trigger for them to do their technical analysis and now the information came to light.

The first thing is that the version of switch It would run up to 30 FPS stably, but it is somewhat contrasting, given that the original went at 60 FPS, which would be a problem due to reaction latency in combat. The resolution will be 900p on the Dock and 720p on the laptop. Added to this are lighting changes and button changes in action commands in fights.

It is worth mentioning that the analysis has been done based on what was detected in the first advance that we saw in the NintendoDirect and later released individually. That means that within all the months that it is in development some details could be changed, it will arrive in 2024 without a confirmed date yet.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It’s a little disappointing that it’s going to run at 60fps, but here’s hoping that all of this changes ahead of launch. Still, it is a fact that I am going to play it as soon as it is released.