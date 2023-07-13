This year has been scarce in terms of releases for ps5, and that is because the only game confirmed by its own studies is neither more nor less than spider-man 2. However, the plan to adapt projects to computers still stands, and now the next to join the digital stores is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

We are two weeks away from this game being released, and with that the doubt of some fans about whether they are strictly going to need a solid state drive to play it. For that reason, one’s own Insomniac Games has released a new table in which you can see the different specifications, this goes from a minimum level to the most powerful.

Check the table:

As can be seen in the image, the minimum requirements require certain amounts of RAMvideo card from a low line of NVIDIA and even processors that are currently no longer in circulation. But what is most striking is that the hard drive can be HDDso here the comment that a SDD it was essential to function (or at least they said so at the time).

It is worth mentioning that it is still recommended to have a hard drive ssd to have the optimal experience, since in certain parts agility and reflexes are required to avoid enemies. It is not yet known who is developing the port, but it may be Nixxeswho brought both spider-man, so if they are from insomniac Games it should be the same path.

Remember that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart arrives at pc the next July 26.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This game is one of the best to come out on PS5, so bringing it to PC is a good opportunity for it to reach a wider audience. I really envy those who have Steam Deck and will be able to have it to go.