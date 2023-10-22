dragon ball It is one of those franchises that has tried to explain certain details that have been left up in the air, among them is the transformation into a monkey, which at least in the first season of the series nothing was ever said and it was not until Z that were first mentioned in the Saiyan. And speaking of this race of warriors, it is finally mentioned how their hair turns yellow when they reach the phase of Super.

For those who are familiar with the franchise, you surely already know the fact, it is simply why the author of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, I just didn’t want to put filler in the characters’ hair, so leaving it blank was going to imply that it’s yellow. And when it was time to do the animation in Toei Animation, The question was asked and he responded with the first color that came to mind.

That means that he only wanted to speed up the production of the manga, and leaving the characters’ hair unfilled was the answer, something that really disappointed fans at the time, as they thought it was a major symbolism. It is not the first time that this has happened, given that riddles have been solved with vague conclusions that cannot really be believed due to their degree of absurdity.

It is worth mentioning that the Super Saiyan It is the before and after for the history of manga, as it is a transformation that inspired more creators to give new forms to their characters, among the great examples is the Kyubi of naruto and the different gears it goes through Luffy of One Piece. However, the most obvious tribute might be Super Sonicwhich even emulates the same color tone.

Editor’s note: It was evident that the hair color was not going to have a super epic explanation, it is just a way for the work to flow faster, since several characters must be filled in in their entirety.