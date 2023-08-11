Right now the One Piece franchise is taking on a new air of popularity, that is because the episode recently premiered with one of the transformations of luffy that fans have been waiting for practically a year. Given this, the euphoria for the original version of the work has been resumed immediately.

On this occasion, information related to chapter number 1090 of the manga has been shared, in which there are some interesting revelations, and that is that we can finally see the admiral kizaru take more action than in previous arcs. Similarly, one of the elders of Gorosei (the world government) finally has contact with luffy through a den den mushimaking it clear that the pirate is not going to be intimidated.

The characters want to escape from the island where they are currently, with the help of gadgets invented by the doctor. Vega Punk, but it will not be so easy because of all the obstacles that have been placed in their way. The same way, luffy feel the presence of kizaruthat means that in a few episodes they will both face each other, but with Gear 5 on their side, it is difficult for them to be beaten.

#ONEPIECE1090 BRIEF SPOILER FOR CHAPTER 1090 pic.twitter.com/QqnKXjzwEP — ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) August 9, 2023

Remember that every week a chapter is released in the Weekly Shonen in the printed part, in the anime they arrive weekly on Crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: One Piece returned to a moment of greatness, and the proof of this is that the excitement will continue until the release of live action at the end of August. Personally, I would like them to release more chapters in Latin.