The situation that the French footballer Kylian Mbappé is going through with his current team PSG is complicated.
The French attacker has not signed the contract extension that has been proposed to him, a situation that the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-KhelaifiIt has not seemed to him, and from Doha, he has already sent the ultimatum for him to renew his contract beyond June 30, 2024, or otherwise, put it up for sale on the transfer market.
The idea of the French goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues to be committed to the idea of continuing to defend the colors of PSG until the end of his contract, to immediately become a free agent and be able to negotiate with the club of his choice.
Transfer information in Europe:
However, this idea is not accepted by the high command of Paris Saint Germain, who want to tie him up with the renewal of his contract so that he can continue for more years at the French club.
Even the French newspaper le parisienhas mentioned that they have already contacted Mbappé’s mother, fayza lamarito whom they explained the plan they have for their son.
And it is that the PSG board is in uncertainty, since with the departure of Lionel Messi to soccer in the United States, and with the uncertain future of the Brazilian Neymar Jr.They want to stay with Mbappé, otherwise, sell him as soon as possible to be able to sign his replacement.
Undoubtedly, complicated moments that the Parisian club is going through together with the attacker Kylian Mbappé.
#give #Kylian #Mbappé #ultimatum #extend #contract #PSG
Leave a Reply