🚨 The Emir opens the door for Kylian Mbappé!

👀 Yesterday (Wednesday) there was a meeting in which the Emir issued an ultimatum to the Mbappé clan:

▶️ Either Kylian Mbappé decides to renew his contract with PSG before the preseason starts, or he will be SOLD.

👉🏼 The Emir is ready to… pic.twitter.com/kl0lfe7fB2

— MrNaninho (@SrNaninho) June 22, 2023