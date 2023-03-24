A young man who in complicity with a brother kidnapped a merchant and they clashed with police officers in 2020, he was sentenced to 77 years in prison.

Javier, 26, was found guilty of kidnapping, crimes against institutions and robbery carried out with violence, reported the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office.

On the legal situation of his brother, who was 16 years old when the crime was committed and they were captured, no information was specified.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that, in a hearing held on Wednesday, the Collegiate Court conceded the reason to the Public Ministry, which presented conclusive evidence that confirmed the defendant’s involvement in the kidnapping.

Javier and his brother Máximo were arrested after a chase and shooting, hours after the kidnapping of a merchanton July 7, 2020.

That day at 9:00 a.m., the businessman, then 28 years old, from the automotive industry, was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men when he arrived at his company, in Colonia Buenos Aires, in Monterey.

They took him by force in a Chevrolet Malibu car, which had been stolen two hours earlier in Cadereyta.

After depriving the merchant of liberty, the family received calls demanding a million pesos to release him.

Later, when they were allegedly going to collect the ransom, the defendants were surprised in the car, taking the victim, through the Contry sector, in Guadalupe.

Civil Guard police started a chase and shootoutwhich ended up in Colonia Puesta del Sol.

There the merchant was rescued, but the brothers fled by stealing a Nissan Versa car from an enforcement taxi driver.

In the vehicle they fled to the center of Guadalupe, being pursued by authorities from different corporations.