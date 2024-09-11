Ciudad Juarez.- Aware of the food shortages faced by some people at the border, a group of four people organized to collect food to offer to migrants and the most vulnerable population.

The initiative was launched three years ago, during which time they managed to provide support to approximately 500 people, said Julio López, organizer of the food drives.

He said that they make three deliveries of dishes a year, which they acquire from donors and from their own pockets.

“We focus more on mothers who bring infants; therefore, we are not an association or have government support, or from any political party, really the sponsors we have are people who know what we do,” said the interviewee.

Donors also go outside hospitals to offer burritos and drinks to the relatives of sick people while they wait outside the hospital, and they identify elderly people or people in vulnerable conditions. They also provide meals to migrants who arrive at this border.

Julio, Uriel Quiñones and two food business owners have planned a food drive for September 22, so they are looking for more Juarez residents to join their initiative by donating food or human resources.

“Tentatively, we want to distribute the food on that date, but it will depend on the resources that are donated to us to choose what we are going to take to them; sometimes, with what we have, we make food and distribute it, and with the resources we obtain, we buy what is necessary to take them a dish; right now we are seeing what type of food the migrants require and where they are,” said the interviewee. (Verónica Domínguez)