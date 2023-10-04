As is already known, Call of Duty is always constantly updated, so players always expect new characters, collaborations, weapons and more content to be released that helps enrich the game. And now, Activision is showing a little of what we are going to see in the following days in the delivery of Warzone.

Through a publication by the company, parts of the new map that will arrive to integrate with Warfare IIIthe next installment that is not a remake, but rather a reinvention of the originals with a completely unpublished story.

Premiering live at #CODNext on October 5 at 9AM PT 🗓️#MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, Call of Duty #Warzoneand Warzone Mobile 💥 pic.twitter.com/PcjZlbAJR9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 1, 2023

The image was released as part of a preview of the live broadcast of Call of Duty: Next, that will take place October 5 at 9 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. Mexico time. Within this event, users will be able to see all the news about the next big release, as well as updates for the battle royale and the mobile version that is still very current today.

Remember that Call of Duty Warzone Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC. There is also backward compatibility for each one.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These types of games seem to have no end in terms of updates, which is one of the reasons why it is understood that Microsoft wants to buy Activision, given that COD does not usually fail to generate income.