Until now, not much is known about the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto, nothing beyond what leaked a year ago in fairly early development imagery. However,RockstarGames It has a good outlook regarding its new video game, and it seems that there is even an estimate of sales that the new installment would have.

Analysts are weighing in on the potential of this game as its first reveal video approaches. As reported by Tweak Town, joost van dreunen noted in a recent newsletter that he expects the game to sell $1 billion in copies in its first week. And although it is less than what happened with the previous one, it is understood that there are not so many new consoles on the market.

For now, take two He has mentioned that he wants to reach a higher level than what happened with the last installment, this referring to technological issues, gameplay and superior sales. So, it is expected that there will be a first trailer for the game this year. The video could be released by the own Rockstar Games in a separate ad.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This game is committed to exploiting the benefits of the new consoles and also PC graphics cards. We’ll see if in the end it manages to be something that surpasses its predecessor from 10 years ago.