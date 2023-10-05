The company announced last September that Phantom Liberty would be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077but after its launch, the Orion Project would begin development at a new US-based studio called CD Projekt Red North America.

Phantom Liberty launched in late September, and during an investor presentation on Thursday, Adam Badowski, the chief creative director of CD Projectspoke about the state of Orion and the company’s plans for the game in the coming year.

“This project is at a concept design level at this time, and will be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and design Phantom Liberty“, said. “We will work from locations in North America, in Vancouver and Boston, where the team leaders are already located. And by the end of 2024, we will work with teams consisting of several dozen people, with the goal of half of the developers working in the northern United States and the other half in Poland.”

Earlier in the presentation, the CEO of CD ProjectAdam Kiciński, mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 has surpassed 25 million sales since its launch in December 2020, meaning it is selling “much faster” than The Witcher 3 after its release.

And CFO Piotr Nielubowicz announced that the expansion Phantom Liberty It sold three million copies in its first week of availability.

CD Project also announced that there is a live action project based on Cyberpunk 2077 which is currently in the early stages of development.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I can’t wait for the universe to continue expanding. Cyberpunk 2077, He already deserved this following and this respect. Although I would like to see something Edgerunners in cell-shading.