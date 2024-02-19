Since last year there has been talk that a new installment of Banjo-Kazooie is on the way, this after the franchise of Rare has gone into oblivion, that is until popularity returned in the form of the addition of new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And now, new information has been distributed about it, this with the aim of making it known that the project is still on, but that certain details are somewhat confusing, such as the team in charge of development.

As mentioned by an Insider from the media known as Nate Hatethe direction in which the game is going has changed, this with the mission of improving its quality, since they would be looking for that spirit that the two installments released for the game gave us. Nintendo 64 and maybe that of Game Boy Advance. There aren't many details beyond that, but it's good to know, because they don't want to mess things up again like they did in the era of Xbox 360 and the unfortunate launch of Nuts & Bolts.

For now it only remains up in the air whether they have consulted with the original developers or whether they have only based themselves on observing the work that is incorporated into the Rare Replay of Xbox. Added to that is that they will want to do a big introspection within the three-dimensional platform titles. Verifying releases on which they can be based as Super Mario Odyssey either A Hat in Time.

Here is a description of the franchise:

“Banjo-Kazooie” is a platform video game series developed by Rare, a British video game company. The first game in the series was released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1998, followed by several sequels and spin-offs. In the “Banjo-Kazooie” games, players take on the role of Banjo, a bear, and Kazooie, a Breegull bird who lives in his backpack, as they explore various colorful worlds and try to stop the evil plans of the warlock Gruntilda. The game focuses on collecting items, solving puzzles, and platforming challenges as players progress through interconnected levels.

Remember that the three titles in the saga are available on consoles Xbox.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor's note: Many fans miss the Banjo-Kazooie franchise, but unfortunately it was one of the franchises that has fared the worst after the purchase of Rare in 2001. Let's hope that this return is real and also that it meets the desired quality.