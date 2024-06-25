Mexico City.- The virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, met this morning with hundreds of women in the Sor Juana Cloister, in an event called “With Claudia we all arrive.”

During the event, she was given the “women’s cane”, a symbol of the trust and expectations placed in her future administration.

Senator Olga Sánchez Cordero presented the cane, made by Oaxacan hands and which traveled throughout the country.

“This cane is an unequivocal symbol of the trust that women place in you, of the political woman, of the grandmother that you are, in your personal biography, in your experience and also in your vision and commitment to the people of Mexico,” she expressed. Sanchez Cordero.

The handing over of the baton is accompanied by a clear request: that Sheinbaum be the voice of women and exercise her leadership to achieve the pending feminist agenda.

Among the highlights were: free education for girls, a care system, sexual and reproductive rights, equal pay and economic opportunities, agrarian rights and equal political participation.

“Claudia, it is a request for you to be our voice and exercise that leadership that characterizes you in favor of Mexicans, so that you can achieve the pending feminist agenda,” emphasized Sánchez Cordero.

Around 500 women from various fields attended the event, including Rosaura Ruiz and Ernestina Godoy, the next heads of the Secretariat of Sciences and the Legal Department of the Presidency, respectively.

Also present were figures such as Ifigenia Martínez, Elena Poniatowska, Nadine Gasman, Martha Lamas, Lorena Villavicencio, Ana María Lomelí and Gabriela Cuevas, among others.

In a symbolic way, the saxophonist of Mixtec origin, María Elena Ríos, a victim of attempted feminicide with acid, offered a musical presentation before the event.

Sánchez Cordero expressed his confidence that during Sheinbaum’s six-year term, all women’s rights will become a reality, from universal public education to health, sexual and reproductive rights, and substantive equality and opportunities.

“Because today our rights are going to be guaranteed, because a woman in the presidency is a guarantee that she will turn to see all the women of Mexico,” said the senator. “The girls have to be happy, because their dreams can come true. And they can come true because today we have a female president.”

The event concluded with a message of unity and commitment. “We want to tell you that you are not alone, that you count on each one of us,” said Sánchez Cordero, adding that this symbolic act represents the construction of the “second floor of this fourth transformation.”

It is worth mentioning that, when asked about her political future, Sánchez Cordero ruled out joining Sheinbaum’s cabinet, stating that she will go to the Chamber, where she believes she can “help Claudia a lot.”