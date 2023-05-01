For a few months now, anime fans have been waiting for more episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, program that will establish the ending of the manga adapted to the screen. And it is that although everything emerged in an outstanding way a few months ago, unfortunately they divided the season so that the fans increased their excitement.

While this return becomes a reality, some of those involved have dropped clues, this is the case of Shiro Sagisu, a music producer and composer of the pieces for this show. This through a clip in which you can listen to some songs, and it is highlighted that some will be part of the soundtrack of what we will see in the anime.

It is worth mentioning that Pierrot has established that the second part ofBleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It will arrive at some point in July 2023, with streaming transmissions such as DisneyPlus. In our case, this is issued by star plusthe advantage is that it meets the previous seasons and the dubbing retains many original actors.

For now, the exact release date for the remaining chapters is missing.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It sounds interesting to be able to see the last volumes of the manga but now in animation, at least it was achieved, since many users thought that there would be no way to have a satisfactory conclusion.