To prevent shark attacks during capture hatchet callus and other marine speciesfishermen and divers from the municipalities of Guaymas, Empalme and Benito Juárez received bangles by the government of Sonora.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Hydraulic Resources, Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sagarhpa delivered the magnetic signal emitting devices that disrupt the electrical sensors that guide the sharks, causing them to stray away from the user.

This tool was delivered to presidents of fishing cooperatives in these municipalities, as part of the commitment made by the governor Alfonso Durazo with these sea workers.

This action is carried out after attacks by sharks and fishermen requested the support of the authorities so that the cooperative members could carry out their work in a safer way.

In this first stage of the program, highlighted the Secretary of Agriculture in Sonora, Fátima Rodríguez Mendoza, delivered 47 bracelets to 25 fishing cooperatives of these three municipalities.

In addition to the bracelets, it is complemented by an accompaniment strategy through first aid training for shark attacks on fishermen and divers in the state’s coastal municipalities.

A few weeks ago there were white shark attacks in which two fishermen from the municipalities of Huatabampo and Benito Juárez lost their lives, while sightings of these animals have continued.