In the era of PS2, Gamecube and Xbox, a franchise was launched that fighting game enthusiasts quite liked, this is Def Jam, starting with Fight For NY, in which we saw the rappers of the moment fighting each other. in a Smash Bros. style crossover but of this musical style. The concept was liked so much that some more sequels were released, but it has remained at a point of possible no return and it seems that the matter is going to follow that path for a long time. After so many questions, the famous singer Ice-T has commented through social networks that the project will not be possible due to the production cost, since launching a game like this entails paying rights to use music and also the image of the different personalities. . Adding that video game companies are not going to want to make the payment unless they assure them of the success of the product, and that at this time the rap genre is no longer as popular as it was decades ago. Here's the BIG problem.. I don't think they paid ANY of us ANYTHING to be in that original game… I know I didn't get any type of substantial money. It's was a situation where you didn't want to be left OUT of the game. Well…..Yesterday's price is not Today's price..! https://t.co/QNR1PE7mfZ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 7, 2024 Here's the BIG problem… I don't think ANY of us were paid ANYTHING to be in that original game… I know I didn't get any of substantial money. It was a situation where you didn't want to be left OUT of the game. Well….. Yesterday's price is not today's price…! With this in mind, even if EA has the idea of ​​​​remaking one of the games that already exist, putting only HD filters and 60 frames per second, it is obligatory that they will have to pay the artists involved again but perhaps now it is more money due to the popularity of the world of video games. So in the end, the studios are the ones who have the decision to bring back the saga, as long as they are willing to shell out enough money to cover the music and image rights. Via: Twitter

Editor's note: I still remember how much fun I had playing this title with cousins, it was very fun to see the rappers get in a ring to demonstrate their fighting style. The best thing is that we could create our character and add all kinds of movements. The post They give bad news regarding the return of Def Jam first appeared on Atomix.

