As every year, Apple announces its new devices to be launched, be it the section on computers, iPadhearing aids, and of course, cell phones that even came to take the place of Mp3 players, iPod. And now that the demonstration of the 15th generation of cell phones is at hand, it seems that there is bad news for the most enthusiastic.

As mentioned by the technology media, the most powerful model that will be referred to as iPhone 15 Ultrait would not arrive on the same dates that normal versions will be released and also the well-known ones ProMax. Since it would take the engineers more time to Manzana shaping something so ambitious, since it would be the best in terms of performance.

That means, that this version of the phone will be released soon after 4 weeks than when the others come out, so users will be left with the desire to release and test their functions simultaneously. This can be positive and negative at the same time, since there are sales that can be lost by not leaving on the right date, but it is also positive to deliver the best possible quality.

For now, it is said that the next event of Manzana It will take place in the last week of August which gives way to September.

Via: 9thMac

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t care about phone announcements, but it is obvious that there are people who are already dying to move to the next model, so it is understood in a certain way for someone who is obsessive about video games.