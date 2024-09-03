Ciudad Juarez.– The first studio with an infinite cyclorama, intended to offer the community of artists and creatives from the border region a specialized work space for the production of audiovisual content, was inaugurated yesterday.

Founded by Aldo Ariel Ortega Chávez, audiovisual producer, and Emmanuel Urbina García, architect, they expressed in an interview with El Diario that this forum seeks to be a point of reference for the realization of projects for creators on this border.

“There are many productions in Juárez. A lot of content is being generated by influencers, photographers and filmmakers to make music videos, and there are no spaces. That is why this idea was an option to solve this need,” said the architect.

Despite being a rental space, they have supported local initiatives such as the Huellitas sin Hambre project, which promotes the adoption of dogs, by providing resources for the creation of content at no cost to this non-profit organization.

Located on Valentín Fuentes Street, the studio is equipped with tools such as c-stands, continuous lighting, colored lights, diffusers and booms, designed to facilitate the creation of content.

“I had seen this concept in Monterrey, the place is called Tobiko, and I had worked there with a colleague. The truth is that it was very convenient. Precisely, I didn’t have the culture in Juárez to know that it was possible to work in that way and I didn’t see it again until we created the forum,” said Chávez.

The forum not only has a 7.10 by 3.90 meter cyclorama, but also an additional set that functions as an isolated booth for recording podcasts, with dimensions of 2.5 meters high by two meters wide.

“This space not only serves as a photography studio, but also as a multifunctional space for photography, video and podcast productions,” said Chavez.

Recordings have even been made for auditions for the television program “La Más Draga,” a show that seeks to make drag art visible in Mexico through contests that highlight national culture, the owners said.

