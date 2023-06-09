There are few series that have remained for posterity as products that do not lose temporality, one of those programs is neither more nor less than Malcolm in the middle, which is still quite seen. And in fact, for quite some time there has been talk of a revival that for now is not confirmed to be able to take place.

even the actor bryan cranston On constant occasions, he has implied that he is writing the script for this continuation of the show, which would address what has happened with the family. wilkerson some time after the end of the series. In new interviews he gave an update on this plan, this after fans thought it had been cancelled.

Here what he mentioned:

I’m curious about that family 20 years later, what happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? Now they are grown men. I first pitched the idea of ​​a reunion movie. The show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, is enthused. If we come across an idea that we all feel is really valid, not just: I have no interest in keeping myself busy or collecting a paycheck, I want to do something that, ‘Man, that’s a great idea. And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least their thirties. They are all grown men, married, children… It’s just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are close to the age that I was when I played the father of those children.

Nothing has been seen in relation to Malcolm after alternate ending scene of breaking badwhere hal and Lois They are at home after having a nightmare. So you can see the interest in bringing this show back but adapted to the current times.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would be amazing to have this family back, at least for a reunion episode with all the actors. Of course, it seems that whoever plays Dewey is not available by any means.