Ciudad Juarez.– In order to provide another opportunity to vulnerable adolescents to study high school, the Youth Promotion and Care Center (CASA) offers four-month classes to people from 15 to 29 years old.

Claudia Gutiérrez González, coordinator of the Paulo Freire high school, Kolping campus, said that they have two campuses for those who, due to economic reasons, dropouts and school exclusion, CASA opened this opportunity.

The high school is incorporated into the Secretariat of Education of the State of Chihuahua, he explained.

“This high school was founded because of the work that CASA does with youth, and it saw the need to create a high school, since the upper secondary education system is the educational level with the greatest gap and school dropout rate, and there are a large number of young people who cannot access a public school; it arises from the need to serve young people, especially those who are at risk, whether due to economic or academic conditions, since in some cases they fail or have greater gaps due to the content they take, and young people who due to their condition or social context would not be allowed to remain in a school, either because of the costs, or because of the difficult access due to the distance,” he commented.

To date, three generations have graduated, with approximately 200 graduates, he said.

The Paulo Freire high school is in the process of registering students until next Monday, September 2, when classes will begin, explained Gutiérrez González.

All students received a scholarship for enrollment, which costs 600 pesos. There are still places available to enter the Paulo Freire high school, said Gutiérrez González. Classes are offered at the Kolping campus, located in the Luis Olague neighborhood, and at CASA central, in the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz neighborhood.

For more information, interested parties can call (656) 612-6-25 and (656) 741-4541, at the Kolping headquarters, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.