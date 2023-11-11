There are people who, wherever they go, leave their roots evident and become standard-bearers for their land and even for their own soccer team. For example, at the World Cup in Qatar, which was held in December 2022, a group of Real Murcia fans brought a club shirt to this country and took photos with it, showing the love they feel for their team.

The truth is that there have been several times in which either a Real Murcia flag, a t-shirt or a scarf have become a sign that represents the Region both inside and outside of Spain. One of these last moments that bring out the feeling of pride that many feel for the Community and for the club could be seen in Italy.

On his X account @almufuli10 he shared how he had lived the experience of going to the concert of the Italian rapper Il Tre. At this event, which took place on November 9 in Milan, this Murcian woman enjoyed one of her favorite artists live and a very special moment when the rapper approached her and they embraced each other in a hug, at which time He took the opportunity to give her several gifts.

Among those gifts was a Real Murcia scarf, an object that the Italian did not hesitate to show off during part of the concert. “International implications, the best rapper in the history of Italy with the Real Murcia scarf,” he wrote in the tweet in which he shared a couple of images of the singer with it around his neck and a video showing what the moment was like when he who gave it to him. An experience that she herself described as “top”.

Shortly after, he also shared two photographs that the artist uploaded to his Instagram stories after the concert. In them you can see Il Tre backstage and next to him is the scarf that the young man gave him, as well as the Spanish flag that he also gave him. “The present little scarf,” he pointed out.