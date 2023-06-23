A couple of weeks ago the Project Q of PlayStationwhich was estimated to be the next portable console of sony, which ultimately ended up disappointing for some who were expecting the reveal. At the moment not much more is known about it, but that has not prevented price estimates for the device from being made.

The most curious thing is that this price information was released by MicrosoftWell, in a document shared by the media, it is said that the device will cost just under 300 USD. However, they do not mention to us when it will arrive in stores, it is only known so far that its year of sale is 2023.

Microsoft’s lawyers with some Project Q hype: pic.twitter.com/SFrgxNNs8g — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 22, 2023

With this prediction, it is possible that it is an expensive device that may not end up convincing the public, not even those who show genuine interest in it. This is because in order to run it, it is necessary to have a PS5to this is added that it will be necessary to have a high-speed internet that not everyone has.

For now, among its features it is mentioned that it will have an eight-inch LCD screen and that it basically has the functions of the Dualsense, so haptic feedback and vibration are present. Beyond that, the battery life has not been specified, nor what kind of limitations it would have.

sony says that we will have more information about the device soon.

Via: Axios

Editor’s note: It’s really going to be expensive, or at least I think that in Mexico it’s going to be around 6,000 or 7,000. With how expensive the PSVR2 is, I wouldn’t be surprised if the laptop was of that caliber.