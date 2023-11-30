A few days ago, it was confirmed by CD Project Red that the project Cyberpunk 2077 It’s not over yet after the anime was released in 2022 and the expansion in 2023, well there is also a live action production that will take shape at some point. What was not discussed is whether it will be some kind of series or if they will go big with something bigger like a movie; Of course, much less there was a release date for all of this.

New news has arrived due to the third quarter financial results of the company that owns the saga, they briefly talked about the live action project after being asked about plans to “foster this intellectual property in the future.” And in response, the commercial director of CD Projekt Red, Michal Nowakowski, He mentioned something that may give hope to those who already want a date.

Here what was mentioned:

In terms of the Cyberpunk intellectual property, we are going to nurture and develop it through activities that go beyond the game as well, in the scope of the franchise wheel that we have in place. We’re not really discussing specifics here. , but one of the directions we will be moving in next year is the project announced with anonymous content, but that will not be the only thing. Again, there will be more as we move forward to 2024. It’s definitely not going to be like that.

With this in mind, users can expect this show to be released until 2025, given that possibly up to this point only production has been confirmed and it is all to be able to convince investors to contribute to this type of decisions. So it will take some time for things to take shape, that includes the cast of characters that will have the lead role in it, it is expected that at least Keanu Reeves and Idris Elva Go back to your roles.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is very good that this world continues to expand in some way, since products like anime turned out to meet the quality that should be expected. And the truth is, many of us want Keanu Reeves to return to give the perfect closure to this work.