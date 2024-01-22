Many are aware that Marvel He is not going through his best moments, given that last year many of his films were failures, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and also The Marvels, as well as live action series, with special emphasis on Secret Invasion. However, not everything has been bad, since it arrived Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to say goodbye to this team of heroes and also the second season of What If…?a window of possibilities of the multiverse.

Thanks to the positive reception of this second season of the series, the team confirmed the third long before the closing episodes were released, and that has made fans think about what they can explore in future segments. And we have basically seen everything, since starlord became an enemy, until Happy Hogan Save Christmas by taking the serum Hulk. But using so many ideas does not prevent there from being more stories in the pipeline.

Through your official account Twitter, Marvel has shared four images in which episodes are previewed, announcing that there will be unexpected alliances and we will also see Falcon take the role of Captain America before the planned live action movie comes out 2025. Of course, a type of hair-style highlights draws a lot of attention. Transformersand the use of these robots is something that has almost not been seen, at least nothing beyond Hombre de Hierro and his armor.

Here the images:

From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We're excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we'll explore together in season 3 of What If…? pic.twitter.com/F7kcZqQtop —Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 22, 2024

