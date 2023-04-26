The inauguration of the Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium, announced so many times, is postponed again; when next April 29 already seemed a fact, yesterday it was reported that it will be until mid-May when this will happen. Guillermo Zerecero Velo, project director of the new aquarium, mentioned that the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, could be there on May 15, so it will be until that date when the opening is formalized, although some say it is to silence a bit. the dislikes and vociferations caused by the celebration of the head of Public Relations of the same aquarium, Jorge Gómez Llanos.

However, to take advantage of the long weekend on May 1st, this venue will be open to the public. So far, he did not report the cost of the ticket, he only assured that it is expected to receive between three and four thousand people these days.

The issue of the closure of the paramunicipal Acuario Mazatlán to open the Public Private Association of the Sea of ​​Cortez Aquariumis something that makes the municipal authorities nervous or tense, especially the mayor Édgar González, since those in charge of the new marine enclosure have not covered the liquidations of 60 workers of the Mazatlán Aquarium, for which they are considering closing as they had immediately agreed that open operations, because they fear that they will not pay on time and that problem will be passed on to the municipality even though it is stipulated in the contract signed by both parties.

Another issue that they have not clarified either is the fate of the species that the paramunicipal has and what the municipal authorities fear is that they want a donation to the Sea of ​​Cortez.

Definitely many details that were not contemplated at the time of assigning agreements and that now, being in this transition, appear without an agreement being reached. We’ll see what happens.

Governor Rubén Rocha already announced this week that the candidate for the candidacy for the presidency of Mexico for Morena Claudia Sheinbaum, current head of Government of the CDMX, would come to Mazatlán on Sunday, April 30, it is not very clear how many meetings or with who she will meet, only that she comes to the land of her lover José María Tarriba, whom she plans to marry.

It will be time to see which characters or personalities appear with Claudia, surely more than one who is knocking on doors to reach an elected position, as is the case with William Romero, The businessman is making a presence with everything, he was seen with an entourage in the Motorcycle Week parade along the boardwalk, before he had been seen as part of the support group of the also aspirant to the candidacy for Morena of the presidency of Mexico and Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, but the surprise for many was that last Saturday, Romero was also in the massive concentration of Mazatlán that had the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezin the Convention Center.

So it is not ruled out that he also goes to greet Sheinbaum, the joke is not to stop appearing in the photo, and as they say in politics and in love, anything goes.

