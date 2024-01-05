The world of Pokémon never stops expanding thanks to the beloved TCG, because year after year the collectible game adds rules to the table so that its faithful followers adapt to the circumstances and also get the new packages that they put on sale. sale. The newest will be neither more nor less than Paldean Fatesin which the unique feature is the Shiny creatures, well within the set there will not only be a couple, of that we are pretty sure.

This package will arrive next 26 of January of the stores, with 240 cards to show, of which 100 are from Pokemon Shiny, including the mythical mew which will come in blue, and to excite fans who have already pre-sold, a preview of these small cards has been given. With illustrations that on this occasion are aimed at the cute part of the characters, but that also serve for the upcoming tournaments that are held in relation to the franchise.

Here you can see some cards:

This is the description given on the official page about the expansion:

Things are looking especially bright in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, as the upcoming expansion, Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates , features Shiny Pokémon galore. Arriving on January 26, 2024, this expansion includes over 240 cards, over 100 of which are Shiny Pokémon! Join us for an early look at some of these exciting Pokémon along with a couple of new trainer cards you can find.

We will have to wait until the end of the month to see the entire set of cards.

