Like many previous games in the franchise Legend of ZeldaIt is expected that Tears of the Kingdom introduce all sorts of new mechanics and features that will wow your fans. What exactly will we see? Tears of the Kingdom? Nintendo isn’t sharing anything specific yet, but the game’s producer did reveal something that’s drawing a lot of attention.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took the award for Famitsu Game Awards for the most anticipated video game and producer Eiji Aonuma received the award. Aonuma gave a short but satisfying speech where he hinted at something in the gameplay that will allow us to change the world in the game.

“In the sequel, Tear of the KingdomLater, players’ imaginations will overflow with new gameplay that will bring changes to the game world.”

Already with several abilities that we have seen in the previous trailers of Tears of the Kingdom, it seems that Link has some powerful new tools to work with. Apparently we will be able to use these tools in a rather transformative way.

Via: GoNintendo