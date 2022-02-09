Aguascalientes.- Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza, former head of the Ministry of Public Security of Aguascalientes, they issued a formal arrest warrant almost a week after he was arrested by elements of the Attorney General’s Office. The former official is accused of torture, abuse of authority and falsehood in judicial statements and in reports issued by the institution.

The state government reported that it respects the judge’s decision and will continue to monitor the judicial process to make timely decisions related to the entity’s security forces.

“The society of Aguascalientes is informed that all coordinated strategies between the three levels of government will continue to ensure social peace and tranquility for families, preserving the security and results that the SSPE has shown to this day. ”, indicated the authorities.

Detention

The former security secretary was arrested on February 2 for his alleged responsibility in the crime of torture. From the moment of the arrest, the Mexican press recalled the relationship between Porfirio Javier Sanchez Mendoza with the former head of the Federal Police, Luis Cárdenas Palomino, on whom similar charges weigh.

The arrest warrant against Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza was carried out by elements of the Attorney General’s Office together with members of the Mexican Army outside the facilities of the Aguascalientes Military Zone.

After the arrest, the case ended up in the hands of Marcos Vargas Solano, Second District Judge in Federal Criminal Proceedings in Mexico City, who issued the precautionary measure after analyzing the evidence provided at the initial hearing.

Before the preventive detention was determined, Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza appeared before the judge and refused to testify in the North Prison of the country’s capital. However, at this stage he learned of the charges against him and after a couple of hours he left the courtroom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.

The investigation against Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza began in 2016, after the International Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) notified about the complaints of a person denouncing torture after being detained by elements of the federal Police for no apparent reason when leaving a GYM in the capital of the country.

Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza served in different positions within the Federal Police, when it was directed by Cárdenas Palomino, at the same time that Genaro García Luna was in front of the Secretary of Public Security.