The concert was great. All those attending the bar in Abanilla where the group ‘Solo nos quieren los domingos’ performed last Saturday night ended up singing songs with the band. At the end of the concert, around 11:00 p.m., the three musicians stayed at the venue greeting their followers, and among them were two girls with whom they chatted. The five left the bar to smoke a cigarette, but amid the laughter, an arm grabbed Antonio, the 26-year-old singer of the group, from behind. “He thought he was some fan who wanted to congratulate him on the performance,” explains Cristina, Antonio’s sister. It was, however, quite the opposite.

Whoever was imprisoning his neck dragged him along the ground, put him on his knees in the middle of the street and was the first to start attacking him. After the first seven other young men arrived who began to kick and punch him. «They gave him a brutal beating between eight, in a pack, just for being chatting with two girls. He remembers that he had people hitting him from behind, from the sides, from the front. All he could do was stay on the ground and protect himself. Despite the fact that my brother is not a small boy, he is 1’83 and weighs 80 kilos, he had no other possibility of defense », laments his relative.

Antonio’s classmates tried to intervene to put an end to the beatings, but it was impossible, the aggressiveness with which the eight boys, residents of the municipality, acted prevented them from being able to mediate. The beating only ended when the owner of the bar went out into the street and got them to leave. “One of the girls identified one of my brother’s attackers. She told him that he was a friend of his ex-boyfriend, “says Cristina.

Antonio’s friends took him in their car to the Reina Sofía hospital, and from there they referred him to La Arrixaca where they did tests and saw that he had lost a lot of blood. After stabilizing him, he returned to the Reina Sofía hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. «He has lost eight liters of blood, has a kidney laceration, bruises on his face, neck, arms… he has been very serious and continues to be admitted to the ICU. We only want the residents of Abanilla to identify the group that beat up my brother, because it is not fair and tomorrow it could happen to someone else.” The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard began an investigation and does not rule out that arrests will take place soon.