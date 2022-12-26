Michoacán.- This Sunday the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE), sentenced 77 years of pressure and nine months to Alexander “N”responsible for the disappearance of two brothers in events that occurred on February 5, 2021, in the municipality of Puruandiroand who months later appeared lifeless.

The sentence was announced by the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crimes of Forced Disappearance of Persons and Committed Disappearance, who proved that the defendant is responsible for the crimes of Disappearance Committed by Private Parties and Vehicle Theft.

The Prosecutor’s Office mentioned that the investigations were able to prove that on the day of the appointment, the defendant, in complicity with other people, arrived at a car lot located in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, where he threatened and deprived the liberty of Israel L., and José Manuel L., in addition to seizing seven vehicles that were for sale.

He recalled that, during the investigation, ministerial personnel gathered test data and possible conduct constituting a crime in a building located on the La Herradura highway and after a search warrant, and on May 10 of the same year, the lifeless bodies of both brothers.

It was during that period that the participation of Alejandro N was established, who was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued against him and was later linked to the process.

It may interest you:

Now after the investigations, a Prosecution Court found the accused guilty, for which it issued a sentence of 31 years and 3 months in prison for the crime of disappearance committed by individuals, for which it corresponds to each of the victims, as well as 15 years and 3 months for the crime of vehicle theft, giving a sum of 77 years and nine months, as well as the payment of the repair of the damage.