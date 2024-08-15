Chihuahua, Chih.- The National Action Party (PAN) will have one proportional representation deputy, while Morena will have five, so both will have 12 legislators, as approved today by the State Electoral Institute (IEE).

The bill was presented at the session, which determined that the valid vote taken to assign said seats, excluding invalid votes, votes from parties that did not reach 3 percent and from unregistered candidates, is 1 million 441 thousand 785 votes.

It is worth mentioning that it was also reported that the PAN obtained 410,859 votes, the PRI 162,729 votes, the PRD 28,275 votes, the PVEM 57,984 votes, the PT 49,856 votes, MC 128,402, MORENA 631,955, MRCH 17,935 votes, Pueblo 33,971 votes.

The distribution of seats by plurinominal representation was determined by rounds: in the first, it was established that all political forces that reached 3 percent of the vote would have a seat; the PRD, Mexico Republicano en Chihuahua (MRCH) and Pueblo parties did not reach 3 percent of the vote and therefore did not obtain any seats.

In this first round, the PAN reached the maximum number of seats, namely 22, so it did not reach the second round in which a seat was awarded to those political forces that obtained 5 percent, MORENA, PRI and MC, and in the third round to those who reached 10 percent: MORENA and PRI.

However, an adjustment was made since MORENA had an under-representation that did not equal the 8 percent established by the Constitution, so it was given two seats, which had been awarded to the PRI and MC in the third and second rounds, respectively, to compensate for this representation.

During the session there were statements against by councilor Georgina Ávila Silva as well as representatives of the MC, PRI and MORENA parties and in favor by the rest of the councilors and representatives of the PAN and PVEM. In addition, it was emphasized that the method used by Chihuahua for the distribution of seats is unique in the country.