A man identified as Uriel “N” was sentenced to 24 years and six months in prison for crimes of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery committed in 2020, in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City.

In addition to the prison sentence, the sentenced person will have to pay compensation for the damage, a fine, funeral expenses and compensation to the indirect victims; in addition, his political rights were suspended, and he was denied criminal benefits and substitutes.

According to investigations by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), Uriel “N” fled the scene after committing the illegal acts in 2020, however, witnesses to the events requested the support of preventive police officers, who arrested him and put him at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

The authorities confirmed that Uriel “N” deprived another man of life in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, by attacking him with a firearm to take away his belongings.

According to data from the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, the 40.08% of the crimes that were recorded during the first 31 days of 2022, were perpetrated in the Cuauhtémoc, Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero.

Last month, the mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, assured that the demarcation ceased to be one of the 10 most dangerous municipalities in the country.

He mentioned that the criminal incidence it decreased 47 percent from January to August 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.