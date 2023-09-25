Two people, aged 56 and 50, died on state road 379 between Bari and Brindisi, hit by a lorry after having parked their car on the side of the road and getting out of the passenger compartment. A third person, probably a workmate of the two victims, was hospitalized in Brindisi in serious conditions. According to initial reports, they could be employees of a maintenance company.

“Yet another fatal workplace accident occurred today on State Road 379 between Bari and Brindisi, where two technicians lost their lives and a third is in serious conditions – underline the general secretary of the CGIL Puglia Gigia Bucci and the general secretary of the Fillea Cgil Ignazio Savino – in addition to arousing heartfelt feelings of condolence and closeness to the families, it must forcefully question the security measures necessary to protect of the health and life of every worker, in a region that in the first seven months of 2023 has already counted 29 victims at work”. The bodies in charge – continue the two managers – establish compliance with all safety standards. Above all the interventions on roads and motorways with restrictions which are nevertheless open to traffic, accidents are too often the scene. Safety at work is one of the priorities in a country which has over a thousand deaths a year. Respect for the health and safety of workers which – they conclude – is one of the themes at the center of the national event organized by CGIL and over one hundred associations of civil and social commitment for next October 7th in Rome”.