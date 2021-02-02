The coronavirus is leaving many unusual stories and one of them has been the one that has unveiled on Tarragona newspaper. A 58 and 54-year-old couple was admitted for coronavirus at the Hospital Verge de la Cinta in Tortosa (Tarragona) and minutes before being intubated and sedated were married urgently in the ICU of the enclosure.

Both went hospitalized last week in serious condition in the mentioned hospital center. Once they were told that they were going to be transferred to the intensive care area, they showed their desire to marry.

Formalization of procedures

Previously, they had already started the procedures to become husband and wife, but they had not yet been able to carry out the wedding. Thus, given the gravity of the situation, the health professionals decided to make the link. To the hospital a judge, a court clerk and a coroner protected with personal protective equipment (PPE).

They are still entered

The witnesses were the doctors themselves of the hospital compound. Once the procedures have been formalized and the event has been held, everyone present erupted in applause, as confirmed by the Diario de Tarragona. After the union, the couple was sedated and is still hospitalized.

According to the aforementioned media, It is not the first wedding to be held in this hospital. But due to the exceptional nature of the situation and the delicate state of health of patients, the center “has decided not to provide more information to the media of the couple in question, for ethical reasons and respect for privacy “.