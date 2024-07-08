Juarez City.- The Petauro Lector Club had a great response this afternoon with its collection of school supplies and books.

Susana Torres, coordinator of the Petardo Lector Club, said that this activity is part of the volunteer work they do monthly in the community.

He explained that this time they received books, notebooks, and teaching materials that had been left behind at the end of the school year.

All materials and books are separated by subject and grade level for reuse and donation to school libraries in need.

They also received clothing, shoes and toys that are delivered to the Sertoma Juárez Club to reach vulnerable groups in the city.