Kirby: US stopped supplying arms to Ukraine due to cessation of funding

The United States has stopped supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. This was stated by the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

He clarified that Washington has no budget funds left for such programs.

We issued the last package of available stock that we had funding to support John Kirby White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator

Kirby called it critically important that Congress further approve the allocation of money for Ukraine. “The need to provide Kyiv with new American weapons is now urgent, especially in the winter months,” a White House spokesman said.

The US budget has a clause on providing military assistance worth $100 billion to Ukraine and Israel, with $61 billion earmarked for Kyiv. Washington also plans to take funds from this amount to improve the situation on the border with Mexico. The allocation of funds is blocked by the Republican opposition in Congress, demanding that the White House first deal with the migration crisis, and then decide the fate of the money for Ukraine.

Latest military aid package includes ammunition

In December, the United States allocated a $250 million military aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv, in particular, received ammunition and equipment for air defense systems, ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery shells, and anti-tank weapons.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has calculated that 54 states are providing military assistance to Ukraine, the total amount of assistance exceeding $200 billion.

The American newspaper The Washington Post has learned that a significant part of US military aid intended for Ukraine does not actually reach the country. “The best-kept secret is that most of the money is spent here in the United States,” the journalists noted. Instead of sending funds to Ukraine, they are used in the United States to develop new equipment or replace weapons that were sent to Kyiv from stockpiles.

On January 11, it was revealed that US military aid to Ukraine, including more than $1 billion in missiles, drones and night vision equipment, was not properly monitored. Pentagon officials and diplomats in Washington and Europe have failed to quickly or completely account for nearly 40,000 weapons that by law should have been closely monitored. The US military inspectorate warned that failure to timely track weapons transferred to Kyiv “may increase the risk of their theft or transfer to third parties.”

Ukraine was predicted to lose without US help

In Kyiv they are afraid that without American help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be defeated, said CBS News correspondent Chris Livesey. A journalist based in Kyiv cited the words of an anonymous Ukrainian deputy. “She told me that if they no longer received military aid from the United States, then Ukraine would be finished,” Livesey predicted.

Earlier, Responsible Statecraft wrote that without US financial assistance, Ukraine’s situation will inevitably worsen. According to the journalist, the outcome of the conflict will depend on the ability of the United States to finance Kyiv.

Senator Chuck Schumer believes that if the American leadership does not provide assistance to Kyiv, a “dramatic turnaround” in favor of Russia will occur in the situation in Ukraine within a month.