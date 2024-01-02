Some fried potatoes without submerging them in oil. In 2005, Dutchman Fred van der Weij set out to design a device that would allow this impossible. He believed that he could design a prototype that imitated traditional frying but in a healthier way. And after several attempts, he succeeded. Proud of his feat, he registered the patent and in 2010 presented the first commercial 'airfryer' with Philips. It was shaped like an egg. Five years later, Philips bought the patent and began mass producing them. Thus began the history of this small appliance that has become the holy grail of modern kitchens. And this Christmas more than one will have received it from Santa or suspect that the Three Wise Men will bring it to them.

If you are one of the 'lucky' ones who has found it under the tree without including it in your letter, don't worry. Before returning it to the store, we are going to explain why this thing that takes up approximately the size of a Nespresso coffee machine or a Thermomix – other devices that, they say, you cannot live without – has such good press. Then, it is up to her what to do with it.

“It is an appliance that saves time and energy,” explains Blanca Mayandía, presenter of Canal Cocina, chef and teacher at the Madrid Gastronomic International Center. “I still don't know anyone who has it and says they don't use it,” laughs the writer and food blogger Pamela Rodríguez, better known for Unodedos.

They both tried it for work, but it has stayed in their kitchens and they work at it every day or almost. “For dinners, which is when I get most tired, it is ideal: you can make a complete and healthy dish in ten minutes and without much work,” describes Rodríguez, who has just published her recipe book with this appliance ('My recipes with air fryer', ed. Larousse). She accepts everything: “Vegetables, fish, meat…”, adds Mayandía. Of course, to achieve perfect results there is no other way than to “do tests” until you get them.

Two basic characteristics

Size

Both experts recommend that the air fryer be between 5 and 6 liters for families of between 2 and 4 people. “This way you won't have to cook in batches and the air will circulate well between the foods”

Power

The minimum reasonable power for these appliances is 1,500 W. “If it is less, it will take time to cook the products.”

“We just gave it to my mother-in-law and I have advised her to put a notepad next to it to write down her experiments,” the teacher recommends. In that sense, it is a bit like conventional ovens: you have to get the hang of it.

The first experiment that Rodríguez recommends to newcomers to the 'sect' of the 'airfryer' is “the chicken test”, which is nothing other than roasting it with it. «It looks spectacular. Note that you don't get that crispiness even by frying it in the traditional way. If they pass it, they have a whole world to discover and without having to put in much effort, the two experts agree.

All models on the market, including the simplest ones, have automatic programs to prepare certain types of food. However, Ma'yandía is not very convinced about her and prefers to mess with her. This way, it is also easier to get to know the appliance and innovate with the preparations.

“It has advantages and perhaps the main one is energy savings, but one thing must also be taken into account: it works with hot air and that causes some foods to dry out,” he warns. This is the case with fish, although it is applicable to any preparation: “You have to be careful so that it doesn't happen to you. If they are fillets, sometimes it is not advisable to put them in for more than 3 minutes.

Cheesecake and bread



Another tricky issue is its use as if it were a fryer. “It is the function that I like the least,” details Mayandía. And despite the fact that she has training and experience in the kitchen, she is “exploited” in many cases. «I also tell you that fried potatoes in an 'airfryer' have nothing to do with those that we submerge in hot oil. They are very good, but they are not the same,” she adds. However, she believes that it is a recommendable appliance and she would not hesitate to have it, for example, in small houses where there is no room or money for a conventional oven or in second homes.

Until now we have talked about savory dishes, but with air fryers you can also make desserts “and even pastries,” explains Rodríguez, who includes recipes for bread and pizza in his book. “If you've never done it, you won't get it right the first time, but practice,” the writer suggests. Mayandía, for example, loves the way La Viña's brownies or cheesecake turn out. «My recommendation is that the temperature does not exceed 150-160 degrees and that we monitor the result from time to time until we hit the nail on the head. When hot it should be somewhat liquid. It will set when cold.