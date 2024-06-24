According to the criteria of

Although thousands of foreign citizens try to get a green card every year, few actually achieve their goal, and even fewer do so in a short time. In this last group is Monse Bojórquez, a Latin woman who He told on social networks how he managed to obtain the document in just a month and a half.

“They approved my green card in a month and a half and this is the evidence of marriage that I sent for my case“, he began by expressing through his Tik Tok account, called @monsebojorquez.

However, the images of the couple were not the only files he attached to his application. “Other evidence that we also prepared was that He put me in his payroll bank account. Once he did, the bank gave me an extension with a card in my name,” he said.

Then, the young Mexican He noted that I also attached receipts, letters from family members and plane tickets. with the names of both members of the couple at the same time and on the same date.

The impact of the video on the green card and the USCIS tests

With more than 10,000 likes and more than 320,000 views, the video became widely popular on the social network and sparked comments from other users who shared their experiences. “Each case is differentI am on their medical expenses insurance, life insurance (and mine), both of their car insurance, credit and debit cards, photos, Costco memberships, gym…”, explained one person.

A commenter asked him about the visa he used, to which Bojórquez responded: “I entered with a tourist visa, I got married in Mexico“. In a different case, one of the users lamented his own situation and noted: “I I’ve been waiting since December and it always comes out for five months and I put together everything“.