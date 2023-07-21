The investigation into the death of Andrea Purgatori: was he treated badly?

The suspicion of the family members of Andrea Purgatori, the journalist who died at the age of 70 after a fulminant illness, is that their loved one was treated badly: for this reason the family presented a complaint to the prosecutor’s office, asking that the correctness of the diagnosis and treatment to which the conductor was subjected be ascertained Atlantis.

“They gave him radiotherapy to the brain instead of the lungs” accuse Purgatori’s family members, assisted by the lawyers Alessandro and Michele Gentiloni Silveri and by Gianfilippo Cau.

The manslaughter investigation is entrusted to the assistant prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco and the prosecutor Giorgio Orano, who ordered the autopsy on the journalist’s body and will analyze the medical records brought to the prosecutor’s office by the family.

According to what he explains The print the attention of the prosecutor will focus on the three Roman clinics where Andrea Purgatori was hospitalized.

“Ascertain the correctness of the diagnosis”: this is the request of the journalist’s family who ask for checks on the diagnosis “reported in a Roman clinical note and the consequent need for the heavy therapies prescribed to him, and if, due to the same possible diagnostic errors, the treatments actually necessary have been omitted”.

To retrace the story of Andrea Purgatori is the newspaper Tomorrowaccording to which the first hospitalization of the journalist dates back to last April 24, at Villa Margherita.

Purgatori claims to have a vague sense of exhaustion and undergoes checks that highlight parameters out of place.

After a CT scan and a biopsy, the reporter goes for tests to the Pio XI clinic on the Aurelia where Professor Gianfranco Gualdi, according to the complaint, formulates a diagnosis of lung cancer with metastases spread to nearby organs and to the brain.

Andrea Purgatori, who according to the doctors is terminally ill with a life expectancy of no more than six months, undergoes very high-dose radiotherapy in a third clinic.

At first the journalist feels better, then, after several days, the situation worsens and a new hospitalization at Villa Margherita becomes necessary. The CT reveals cerebral ischemia but, surprisingly, no brain metastases.

Subsequently also the magnetic resonance of Professor Alessandro Bozzao excludes the presence of metastases. On 8 July Andrea Purgatori was admitted to the Umberto I where a radiologist confirmed the metastases to the brain. Subsequently, the journalist went into a coma and then died on the morning of 19 July.