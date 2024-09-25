Ciudad Juarez.- Bibian Lorena Fajardo, 24, is one of the 45 students at the Multiple Care Center (CAM) 25 who is doing internships to help her find a job.

She was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, but has been going to the Food Bank three days a week to help pack groceries for the past six months, she said.

The CAM has 56 students with intellectual disabilities, language disabilities, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), among others.

Ana María Facio Calderón, director of CAM, said that every year there are agreements with socially responsible companies where students can do internships to acquire skills and abilities that can help them integrate into the workforce.

The institution offers workshops in cooking, carpentry and artistic activities such as dance, music and painting, training with which students improve their level of learning, and helps them to do internships to later obtain a job contract, said the director.

The purpose of the project, explained Facio Calderón, is to train adolescents and adults with disabilities for life and work; for this reason, a strategy was drawn up to get them into a process of rapprochement with the productive sector.

For this school year, they were given the opportunity at the Food Bank and at a company dedicated to the hospitality industry, where contracts have already been provided to former students.

“We have two groups that will remain in school, they are new students or those whose skills are not strong enough to go to work in companies, the students or groups of students who leave are those who can already function better,” he said.

He said that students learn to carry out some processes taught to them by those in charge of each area until they are able to carry out their work efficiently. Last year, two students managed to get a job.

Daniel Espinoza Mora, 24, has an intellectual disability and since last year has been working in the laundry department of a hotel, where he learned to use the machines and perform cleaning tasks in public areas of the business such as the gym, bathrooms, offices and dining room.

“I have been there for two years now and I want to continue learning. Due to a situation with my parents, I have not been able to ask for my contract, but I am the best at doing my job,” Daniel said.

CAM 25 is located on Telegrafistas Street, in the Infonavit Fidel Velázquez neighborhood.

