Locked in a locked room. A woman had been like this for several days until last December 18, when the National Police of Salamanca managed to free her from her captivity, with elack of hygiene both in his person and in the room in which he was unable to leave.

It was she herself who, through the bedroom window, managed to call for help. He communicated this to a citizen who quickly notified the agents of the alert from the woman who, according to what he had told him, had been locked in a room for several days without being able to leave, although His captivity came from further back. Although it was approximately in the last three weeks when it worsened, since then those who allegedly had her detained They didn’t even allow him to leave the house or even the room..

This is what he told the police, once after going to the indicated address, they also managed to talk to the 59-year-old woman through the window. And she tells them what she had told the neighbor: that she was locked up and showed herself “distressed” and in need of food.

The intervention of the Firefighters was necessary to break both the door of the house, a occupied apartment on Vázquez Díaz street in Salamanca capital, like the lock in which it was locked.









And when you open the door, the Dantesque image: a woman with a lack of hygiene and a room that is also dirty. He had had to live his entire life there in recent days, since he was not allowed to go out even to eat and They fed the food once a daya task carried out by an acquaintance of the couple who was supposedly holding her against her will. He even had to relieve himself in a bucket inside the room.

He was wearing, as he told the police, held against her will for five months by a couple who at the beginning of her captivity did allow her to go outside, although, yes, always accompanied by one of them, until approximately twenty days ago she was completely confined in the room from which she managed to be rescued. .

Furthermore, the couple he kept the pension money which he earned, 700 euros a month. The two, as well as the collaborator, were arrested as perpetrators of a crime of illegal detention and are in provisional detention after giving statements before the judge.

The released woman, after initial health care in her own home, was transferred to the Salamanca hospital complex for a “more exhaustive intervention”, as announced by the Government Subdelegation in this province.